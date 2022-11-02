Renaldo Balkman back when he was playing for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas. File/Courtesy of the ABL Facebook account

The Asean Basketball League (ABL) is finally set for its much-awaited return with its 11th season through the Invitational Tournament Series 2023 after a 3-year hiatus.



As the sporting world gets back to its feet, the league is marching ahead with an invitational tournament that will feature games across the region starting on Jan. 2, 2023.



The league will then take a break in February to respect the International Window for men’s basketball before the playoffs and the finals take place in early March.



ABL Chief Operating Officer Kuhan Foo is pleased with the return of the first-ever regional basketball league in Asia.

“We’re glad to announce that the Asean Basketball League is finally coming back for its 11th season with the ABL Invitational Tournament Series 2023," he said.

"After the Covid-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step towards the right direction as we hope to give our fans the sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic.”

Some of the best teams around the region are expected to take the centerstage and go for glory in the three-month Southeast Asian basketball spectacle.

“We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region,” said Foo.

He also stressed the role of the league to the vast improvements of countries like Singapore and Vietnam which finally won historic medals in the Southeast Asian Games with the former winning in 2013 and 2015 while the latter bagging one in 2019.