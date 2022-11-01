LOOK: Jordan Clarkson as Edward Scissorhands

NBA stars kill it in their Halloween costumes
The Halloween season is upon us and NBA stars took the opportunity to wear the most outrageous get ups they could find.
Take for example Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson who tried out not one, but two Halloween Costumes.
The Fil-American star tried to do a Johnny Depp when he posed as the the eccentric Edward Scissorhands.
Before Monday's game, Clarkson turned into Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas".
The Boston Celtics' Grant Williams even answered interviews using his growling Batman voice, complete with the mask and cape, of course.
The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young kept it simple with black outfit and Black Panther's mask.
Utah Jazz's Malik Beasley was seen with his daughter apparently going for Trick-or-Treat in their superhero costumes. Him as Superman and his daughter as Spidey.
Dallas Mavericks JaVale McGee went for Lord of the Rings this year. He was Gandalf while his family took on different characters faithful to the fantasy flick.