LOOK: Jordan Clarkson as Edward Scissorhands

NBA stars kill it in their Halloween costumes

The Halloween season is upon us and NBA stars took the opportunity to wear the most outrageous get ups they could find.

Take for example Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson who tried out not one, but two Halloween Costumes.

The Fil-American star tried to do a Johnny Depp when he posed as the the eccentric Edward Scissorhands.

Before Monday's game, Clarkson turned into Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas".

👻📸 Jordan Clarkson as Jack Skellington from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ pic.twitter.com/NrdFb3hIwE — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

The Boston Celtics' Grant Williams even answered interviews using his growling Batman voice, complete with the mask and cape, of course.

absolutely obsessed with grant williams showing up to tonight’s game wearing a halloween costume, playing the game, and then putting it back on after so he could do his entire postgame presser in character pic.twitter.com/ShcNhqB1JQ — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) October 31, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young kept it simple with black outfit and Black Panther's mask.

🎃📸 Trae Young as the Black Panther pic.twitter.com/3MI6nR7Y4G — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2022

Utah Jazz's Malik Beasley was seen with his daughter apparently going for Trick-or-Treat in their superhero costumes. Him as Superman and his daughter as Spidey.



Dallas Mavericks JaVale McGee went for Lord of the Rings this year. He was Gandalf while his family took on different characters faithful to the fantasy flick.



