NBA: 76ers trade James Harden to Clippers -- report

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden argues with an official during the first half of game one of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, May 2, 2022. Rhona Wise, EPA-EFE/File.

James Harden will now be heading back home to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade the 6-foot-5 guard to the LA Clippers.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The former NBA MVP, who tallied numbers of 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds last year for Philadelphia, has sat out the 76ers’ first three games of the 2023-2024 season.

He will now be joining former teammate Russell Westbrook, former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and All-Star swingman Paul George as they hope to finally bring home a title for LAC.

Full trade details are have yet to be made public.