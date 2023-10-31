NBA: 76ers trade James Harden to Clippers -- report

James Harden will now be heading back home to Los Angeles.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade the 6-foot-5 guard to the LA Clippers.
The former NBA MVP, who tallied numbers of 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds last year for Philadelphia, has sat out the 76ers’ first three games of the 2023-2024 season.
He will now be joining former teammate Russell Westbrook, former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and All-Star swingman Paul George as they hope to finally bring home a title for LAC.
Full trade details are have yet to be made public.