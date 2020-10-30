3X3: Zamboanga City takes Chooks-to-Go 3×3 crown

MANILA -- Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines took the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup by taking down the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards Friday in the grand finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

Joshua Munzon fired the game winner that towed Zamboanga City past the gritty Nueva Ecija side, 22-19, in their "Million Peso Game" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Fil-Am played the hero in the final 1:11 minute after blanking most of his shots in the grand finals.

With the victory, Zamboanga City took home the P1-million prize.

Nueva Ecija, led by jai Reyes, settled for the P300,000 second prize.

Prior to meeting Zamboanga, the Rice Vanguards had to get past the Uling Roasters-Butuan City, 20-19, in the semis despite playing with only 3 men.

Zamboanga City, on the other hand, exacted revenge on Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 21-16, in the other semis pairing.

The scores:

ZAMBOANGA CITY 22 -- Munzon 7, Pasaol 7, Santillan 4, Rike 4.

NUEVA ECIJA 19 -- Reyes 8, Banal 6, Gonzaga 6.