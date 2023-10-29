MPL Season 12: AP Bren bags landmark MPL title

AP Bren. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- AP Bren on Sunday claimed the MPL Season 12 title, a first under its name, after sweeping Blacklist International in the Grand Finals at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

This is head coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro, Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon's first title since bagging the championship in MPL Season 6 under the banner of Bren Esports.

AP Bren asserted dominance during their campaign, defeating RSG Philippines and Blacklist International en route to their Grand Finals appearance.

AP Bren's players had plenty of momentum, as its players and coaches came off a successful national team campaign with Sibol after bagging gold medals in the International Esports Federation World Esports Championships and the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

More details to follow