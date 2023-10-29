MLBB: AP Bren's Duckey is 13th MPL Hall of Legends inductee

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - AP Bren Coach Francis "Duckey" Glindro is the latest inductee into the MPL Philippines Hall of Legends, MPL Philippines announced.

The current national team coach for MLBB recently steered his players, which made up of the Sibol 2023 pool, to two gold medals this year -- one in the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and the 2023 IESF WEC in Iasi, Romania.

"Ducky's contribution to the growth of MLBB esports in the Philippines was incomparable. As the coach of the first-ever Filipino team winner in the M-series, he was able to inspire millions of Filipino esports fans and establish Philippine dominance in the world of MLBB esports," MPL Philippines said

"Ducky's legacy lives through his players showing their individual greatness under his guidance," they added.

Duckey was also part of the coaching staff in the M1 World Championships, as one of the first few Pinoy imports in the Indonesia ML:BB scene under the first world champs EVOS Legends.

Duckey garnered "landslide votes" from the league's operations team, talent pool, roster of players and coaches, management, the media, and the community.