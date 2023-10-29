B.League: Tamayo, Ryukyu crush Edu's Toyama

Carl Tamayo in action for the Ryukyu Golden Kings. (c) B.LEAGUE

Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings overpowered AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses, 85-59, in the 2023-24 B.League on Sunday at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo tallied 10 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes as the defending champions scored back-to-back wins to improve to 7-2 in the season.

The Grouses dropped to 0-9, even with Edu putting up 18 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal in a 31-minute stint. The Gilas Pilipinas center is averaging 14.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for Toyama in his first nine games.

Also triumphant on Sunday were Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix, who claimed a slim 81-78 win over the Akita Northern Happinets at the CNA Arena.

Ryusei Sasaki converted the game-winning and-1 play with under 15 seconds to go for an 80-77 San-En advantage, and Sota Oura's split at the line made it a two-possession game.

Ravena finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in the NeoPhoenix's win. San-En is currently on top of the central conference with an 8-1 win-loss slate.

Other Filipino imports suffered losses on Sunday, however.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido took a 94-91 overtime defeat at the Matsue City Gymnasium, dropping them to 1-8 in the season.

Ramos had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, while De'mon Brooks exploded for 32 points in the defeat.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz were beaten 89-59 by Alvark Tokyo at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto. The Fil-Canadian guard played just 16 minutes and scored three points.

RJ Abarrientos had 17 points but the Shinshu Brave Warriors were outplayed by the Sendai 89ers, 81-65, at the White Ring.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins absorbed their second loss against seven wins after falling against Utsunomiya Brex, 70-67, at the Dolphins Arena.

Makoto Hiejima drilled the go-ahead free throws for Utsunomiya with 18.8 seconds to go, and Joshua Smith committed an offensive foul in Nagoya's next possession.

Parks Jr. had five points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss.

In Division 2, Altiri Chiba got the better of Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, 96-91, at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena. Ravena had 13 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the defeat.