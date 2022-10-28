UAAP: Undermanned La Salle looks to bounce back vs. UST

The La Salle Green Archers head coach Derick Pumaren during their match against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City on October 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University will be undermanned when it opens the second round of UAAP Season 85 on Saturday against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) at the Araneta Coliseum.

Star point guard Evan Nelle has been suspended by the UAAP after committing an unsportsmanlike foul in their previous game against Adamson University. It's the third time that Nelle has committed such a foul during the men's basketball tournament.

Nelle ended the first round as the UAAP leader in assists, at 7.8 dimes per game. He also averaged 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Green Archers.

The Green Archers (3-4) ended the first round having lost three of their last four games, and will be eager to bounce back against a UST team that is on a six-game losing streak.

The Growling Tigers (1-6) have not won since opening their Season 85 campaign with an upset of Adamson.

Tip off is at 2 p.m. at the Big Dome.

At 4 p.m., Ateneo de Manila University will look to extend its two-game winning streak against the Soaring Falcons, who will enter the match in high spirits after outlasting La Salle in their last game of the first round.

At 5-2, Ateneo is tied for second along with National University, while Adamson (3-4) is looking to boost its chances of making it to the playoffs.

"We're pretty comfortable with where we're at," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin had said after the first round. "We're getting better, we're growing, we're learning. That's what you're supposed to do over the course of a season."

"The second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good."

