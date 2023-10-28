Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - ECHO has been dethroned of the world title.

Blacklist International on Saturday qualified for their third straight Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships after defeating ECHO, 3-1, in the MPL Season 12 playoffs held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

Blacklist will join AP Bren as the country's representatives, as MPL Philippines teams gun for four-straight world titles on home soil in December.

With Blacklist at match point after two convincing matches, ECHO fielded Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera in a last-hitch attempt to salvage their chances at a world championship berth.

Yawi led ECHO to their lone win in the match, as he nabbed 10 assists, including the Tyrants Rage +flicker combo that sent the game home in favor of the Orcas.

But Blacklist managed to find their footing in Game 4, with Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo's Astral Express providing the horsepower in the last clash.

Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap was named the series MVP.

This is Blacklist's first time in the M-series sans the duo of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who powered Blacklist to three MPL titles, and a world title in 2021.

ECHO will end their campaign at 3rd place.

Blacklist will face AP Bren tomorrow at 6 PM.