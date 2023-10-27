NCAA: Dela Rosa propels JRU past San Sebastian

Ry dela Rosa dished out his best outing this season by powering Jose Rizal University (JRU) past San Sebastian College, 79-72, in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.
Dela Rosa hit 19 points, highlighted by six treys to elevate the Heavy Bombers to a 7-4 win-loss slate.
It was his most significant output since returning to action from injury, while helping JRU end a three-game losing streak.
The Heavy Bombers quickly built a 12-0 lead in the opening period, later widening the gap to 24-6, thanks to Dela Rosa’s three-point shooting.
Reymart Escobido later led an 8-0 uprising for the Stags in the fourth period only to be halted by Dela Rosa's offense that assured JRU of the win.