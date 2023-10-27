NCAA: Dela Rosa propels JRU past San Sebastian

Basketball action between JRU and San Sebastian. From the NCAA's Facebook post

Ry dela Rosa dished out his best outing this season by powering Jose Rizal University (JRU) past San Sebastian College, 79-72, in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.

Dela Rosa hit 19 points, highlighted by six treys to elevate the Heavy Bombers to a 7-4 win-loss slate.

It was his most significant output since returning to action from injury, while helping JRU end a three-game losing streak.

The Heavy Bombers quickly built a 12-0 lead in the opening period, later widening the gap to 24-6, thanks to Dela Rosa’s three-point shooting.

Reymart Escobido later led an 8-0 uprising for the Stags in the fourth period only to be halted by Dela Rosa's offense that assured JRU of the win.