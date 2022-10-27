NBA: Lakers woes continue, still winless at 0-4

The Los Angeles Lakers' miserable start to the season continued on Wednesday as the winless NBA giants crashed to a fourth straight defeat against the Denver Nuggets.

Nikoka Jokic scored 31 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in a 110-99 win for Denver that left the Lakers rooted to the foot of the Western Conference standings at 0-4.

LeBron James finished with 19 points and Anthony Davis 22 but it was another frustrating night for the Lakers, who reached half-time tied at 54-54 before being outscored, 32-17, in a lopsided third quarter in Denver.

The Lakers' 0-4 start to the season matches their start to the 2015-2016 campaign, when the team would go on to post the worst season in franchise history, finishing with a 17-65 record.

It is only the fourth time in franchise history that the Lakers have started a season with an 0-4 record.