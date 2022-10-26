Alex Eala at the W80 Poitiers in France. Photo courtesy of IFV86 on Facebook (VicTPhotos and Alain Biais - IFV)

MANILA – Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines and Petra Marcinko of Croatia were eliminated by Czech No. 3 seeds Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova, 5-7, 2-6, in the quarterfinals of the W80 Poitiers in France on Wednesday.

Before the opening set was tied at 3-3, the 17-year-old Eala and 16-year-old Marcinko saved two break points in the prior game.

Two pairs of service breaks followed, with the Filipino and Croatian teens breaking serve to level at 5-5 after Kolodziejova, 25, and Vondrousova, 23, committed a double fault as they were serving for the set.

A costly double fault from Eala and Marcinko allowed their senior opponents to serve for the set for the second time, and they clinched it, 7-5, after saving three break points.

Kolodziejova and Vondrousova, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of WTA World No. 14 in 2019, carried on with their momentum in the second set to lead at 3-0.

Eala and Marcinko managed to break then hold serve to inch closer at 2-3, but the Czech players easily held for a 4-2 edge.

Despite saving three break points in the seventh game, Eala and Marcinko were unable to hold, thereby giving the Czechs the chance to serve for the match at 5-2.

Kolodziejova and Vondrousova opened the eighth game with an ace and sealed the match, 6-2, to progress to the semifinals against Conny Perrin of Switzerland and Fang-Hsien Wu of Chinese Taipei.

In the first round, Eala and Marcinko beat Belarusians Yuliya Hatouka and Iryna Shymanovich, 6-2, 6-3, while Kolodziejova and Vondrousova received a bye.

WTA World No. 248 Eala, a two-time ITF women’s singles titlist, is also entered in the singles main draw after qualifying for the $80,000 ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event.

The reigning US Open Girls’ singles winner is slated to face No. 8 seed and WTA World No. 107 Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in the second round.

Eala began her W80 Poitiers main draw run with an impressive 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(6) victory over WTA World No. 161 Jessika Ponchet of France in the first round, where the Rafa Nadal Academy player saved six match points and forced a tiebreak.

In the qualifiers, the No. 4 seed Eala defeated Frenchwomen Astrid Cirotte and Diana Martynov with the same score, 6-1, 6-2.

The W80 Poitiers, also called the Internationaux Féminins de la Vienne, is being held on the indoor hard courts of Comité Départemental de Tennis de la Vienne.

Among the players still in contention in the Poitiers singles draw are WTA World No. 95 Oceane Dodin of France, No. 3 seed and World No. 101 Xinyu Wang of China, and No. 6 seed and World No. 140 Clara Tauson of Denmark.

