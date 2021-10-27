Kiefer celebrates birthday with Shiga Lakestars

Kiefer Ravena turned 28 on Wednesday. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino basketball star Kiefer Ravena on Wednesday celebrated his 28th birthday with the Shiga Lakestars, just hours before the game against Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the B.League.

Ravena, one of nine Filipinos playing in the B.League, was given a cake and flowers by his teammates after their shoot-around on Wednesday morning.

On Twitter, Ravena's mother Mozzy thanked the Shiga organization "for taking good care of Kiefer."

Ravena's fans also flooded Twitter with the hashtag #KieferXXVIII to send their birthday greetings to the former Ateneo de Manila University star.

The Lakestars host the Brave Thunders at the Ukaruchan Arena Wednesday night, looking to improve on their 6-2 win-loss record.

Ravena is averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the Lakestars so far in his first season with the team.