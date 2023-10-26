Unified Tennis PH team to compete in 2 junior tournaments in Malaysia

Handout photo

The national team of the Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) is set to compete in two junior tournaments in Malaysia in November and December.

The team, composed of 16 players who emerged as the top two in their respected age group categories, will be competing in the 38th Penang Open International Juniors Tennis Championships on Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, and in the Perlis Milo International Juniors Tennis Championships on Dec. 4 to 8, 2023.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president of UTP, said the objective of the team is to give the top junior players the exposure and experience of competing in an international tournament.

The boys' team is composed of Armik Serillo and Alexandre Coyiuto in the 12 and under; Lexious Cruz and Kenzo Brodeth in the 14 and under; Ken Bona and Mcleen Gomera in the 16 and under; and Mateo Rivas and Vince Serna in the 18 and under.

The girls' team, on the other hand, is composed of Ma. Caroliean Fiel and Maristella Torrecampo in the 12 and under; Jayden Reece Ballado and Jana Jelena Diaz in the 14 and under; Kimi Brodeth and Maria Hannah Divinagracia in the 16 and under; and Kaye Ann Emana and Mica Ella Emana in the 18 and under.