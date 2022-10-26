PFF set to relaunch Women's League in November

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will relaunch its Women's League in November, with eight teams already confirmed to participate.

PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes announced the development during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"The Women's League will start on November 5, and there will be eight teams," said Gastanes. "The PFF will take care of all the expenses. All the teams have to do is go to the playing venue and play."

Games will be held at the PFF's National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite, with the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium also a possible venue.

"It will be an exciting women's league," Gastanes assured.

More details on the competition will be announced in the coming days.

The PFF Women's League was launched in 2016, but the competition was put on hold after the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UAAP powerhouse De La Salle University has traditionally dominated the Women's League.

