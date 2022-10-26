(UPDATED) Phoenix Super LPG rolled to its fourth straight win by dropping Rain or Shine, 92-83, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Ynares Center-Antipolo on Wednesday.

Kaleb Wesson finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds to go with his 4 assists, while Encho Serrano came up with a career-high 18 markers, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

It was a superb outing for the youth-laden Fuel Masters, which dropped their first 3 assignments before stringing together 4 straight victories.



After seeing their 18-point lead nearly got wiped out, Serrano went for a a corner triple with over a minute remaining to keep Phoenix afloat, 86-78.

Rain or Shine responded with a trey from Gian Mamuyac to cut the deficit to 83-86, but Serrano escaped with a layup and sank two free throws to give Phoenix a 90-83 gap.

The Painters tried to top it with several attempts from the perimeter to no avail.

Rain or Shine got 16 points and 19 rebounds from Steve Taylor but this did not stop them from falling to 3-4.

