A break in PBA action is an opening Gilas Pilipinas could capitalize on to train for the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.

The league will hit pause for four days after the October 30 double-header at Ynares Center in Antipolo — featuring games between Blackwater and Converge, and TNT and Phoenix — before returning on November 4.

Workouts are expected to intensify next week, as Filipino B.League players are set to join scrimmages after they are released by their respective teams beginning Friday.

As soon as they arrive — Levanga Hokkaido's Dwight Ramos, Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' Ray Parks, Shiga Lakes' Kiefer Ravena, and San-En NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena — national-team coach Chot Reyes will start a daily regimen for the training team gearing up for away games against Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Reyes acknowledged, though, he has no specifics yet when they are flying in.

“Hindi ako sure. We don’t know the arrival yet of our B.League players,” he said. “We’re planning, hopefully three days – October 31, November 1 and 2, but we’re not sure.”

The coach said the squad is looking to bring in Ange Kouame as it looks for ways to get Kai Sotto on board.

Sotto is currently playing for Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL.

"FIBA has a directive to all the leagues around the world that players cannot be prevented from playing for their national teams. Hopefully, we can get Kai," Reyes said.

On Monday, Gilas Pilipinas resumed its training with 10 players participating in the weekly session.

