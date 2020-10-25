Golf: PH’s Pagdanganan caps stellar play at Georgia LPGA tilt in 3rd place

Pagdanganan in action in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Oct. 11, 2020, in Newtown Square, Pa. On Sunday, the 22-year-old from the Philippines placed 3rd in the LPGA Drive On Championship. Chris Szagola, AP

Bianca Pagdanganan finished solo 3rd place in the LPGA Drive On Championship on Sunday (US time), by far her best result in a promising rookie season on the women's tour.

The 22-year-old Filipina ended her day with a 2-under 70 -- her highest round at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia -- for an aggregate 14-under 274.

Pagdanganan, was 2 shots behind champion Ally McDonald of the United States, took home $83,557 (roughly P4.04 million). American Danielle Kang was second.

Playing in just her sixth start on the circuit, Pagdanganan, who made noise at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on October 11 when she ended up tied for 9th, was consistently among the leaders this week.

She finished her final round bogeyless, but her flawless outing -- capped by back-to-back birdies on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th -- just couldn't push her over the top.

Kang went on another gear at the turn, with birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 14, then a crucial one on the 18th that enabled her to secure solo runner-up.

Pagdanganan's birdie-birdie finish proved huge, as she overtook American Mina Harigae down a shot in the 16th.

Harigae's par-par close thus relegated her to joint 4th place with Spain's Carlota Ciganda.

FINAL ROUND SCORES (PAR 72):

272 - Ally McDonald (US) 66-68-69-69

273 - Danielle Kang (US) 65-70-70-68

274 - BIANCA PAGDANGANAN 68-67-69-70

275 - Mina Harigae (US) 72-68-68-67, Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 73-65-68-69

277 - Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 67-69-72-69, Katherine Kirk (Australia) 72-65-70-70

