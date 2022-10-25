NCAA: San Beda bounces back with win vs EAC

Photo from NCAA Philippines' YouTube channel

MANILA – San Beda University is back in the winning column as it dealt Emilio Aguinaldo College’s (EAC) 12th loss in the NCAA Season 98 Tuesday.

The Red Lions hacked out a 72-64 victory over the cellar-dweller Generals at the San Juan Arena to avenge their loss to University of Perpetual Help Altas in their last outing.

San Beda improved to 7-4, while EAC dropped to a 1-12 record to bow out of Final 4 contention.

Winston Ynot showcased a double-double performance with 25 big points and 10 boards for the Red Lions. James Kwekuteye added 13 markers and nine boards.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the payoff period between the two teams as the Generals kept the Red Lions at the bay.

San Beda, however, managed to create a little breather halfway through the quarter with a tough basket from Ynot, 60-54.

Ynot further stretched their lead to 10 off a layup at the 3:24 mark, 64-54. EAC tried to answer back but Ynot, once again, stopped their run, 1:20 left in the game, 67-58.

JP Maguliano and Allen Liwag teamed up for EAC with 21 combined points.

