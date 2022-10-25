Home  >  Sports

NCAA: Mapua escapes Perpetual for back-to-back wins

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 05:12 PM

Photo from NCAA Philippines' YouTube channel
Photo from NCAA Philippines' YouTube channel

MANILA – Mapua University cruised to its second straight win after trouncing University of Perpetual Help, 73-65, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Tuesday. 

The Cardinals improved their record to 4-9, after taking their fourth win in five games. Meanwhile, the Altas suffered its seventh loss of the season for a 5-7 card. 

Warren Bonifacio and Jeric Pido connived for a 24-point production, while Paolo Hernandez contributed 11 points for Mapua’s victory. 

Trailing by three entering the second half, Mapua dropped a 12-3 run midway of the third period, capped by a coast-to-coast drive of Hernandez, for a 50-44 lead. 

But Carlo Ferreras quickly helped the Altas recover with a triple to tie the match at 50, less than three minutes left in the third. 

Mapua stepped on the gas pedal in the fourth with Pido draining a trey at the four-minute mark to establish a comfortable 69-59 separation against Perpetual. 

Mark Omega and Christian Pagaran trimmed down their deficit, 65-69, with a jumper and a pair of charities, as time was reduced to the final 45 seconds. 

But Adrian Nocum provided a crucial blow to the Altas as he scored a free throw before getting the offensive board off his missed shot which resulted in another trip to the line, 72-65. 

Perpetual wasted the 22-point production of Ferreras. 

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  NCAA   NCAA Season 98   basketball   Mapua   Cardinals   Perpetual   Altas  