MPBL operations to be handled by Chooks-to-Go

MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao and and Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao has tasked Chooks-to-Go to handle the league’s basketball operations moving forward, it was announced on Monday.

This comes after Pacquiao and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas formally forged their new partnership on Sunday evening.

"I am elated to have this new partnership given that Chooks-to-Go is a very organized organization, especially in basketball," said Pacquiao.

"I saw the world-class event of their one-day invitational league in San Fernando and I was impressed," he added.

Chook-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 opened its season with a one-day invitational tournament last Wednesday in San Fernando, Pampanga.

"They are the only group in partnership with FIBA 3x3 in the country. With that, they basically know what they are doing," Pacquiao said. "I am thankful to Kuya Ronald and I can only entrust the MPBL to Chooks-to-Go."

Chooks-to-Go and the MPBL signed a five-year deal in December 2019, with Chooks becoming the league's title sponsor. Now, Chooks-to-Go will also handle the league’s basketball operations.

"Being a presidential candidate is no easy task and we understand the busy schedule of the senator," said Mascariñas. "That is why we accepted the gargantuan responsibility to take over the full basketball operations of the MPBL."

"We will work hand in hand with Commissioner Kenneth [Duremdes] in this endeavor," he added.

The MPBL is currently in the early stages of holding an invitational tournament for its member teams to close out the year. Chooks-to-Go is also planning to integrate its 3x3 basketball program with the MPBL.

Pacquiao founded the MPBL in 2017 as a regional, semi-professional basketball league. The league has so far held three tournaments -- the Rajah, Datu, and Lakan Cups.

In 2019, Chooks-to-Go also founded its own professional 3x3 basketball league, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, which is endorsed by FIBA 3x3 and regulated by the Games and Amusements Board.

Chooks-to-Go stressed that their new role in the MPBL will not change their commitment to the Pilipinas Vismin Super Cup and National Basketball League-Pilipinas.

"The company believes that these leagues are a step to level the playing field for players in the countryside to have the same opportunities in basketball as a source of livelihood," it said.