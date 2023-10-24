NBTC unveils new logo ahead of 14th season

NBTC program director Eric Altamirano. Handout photo.

MANILA -- As it enters its 14th season, the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) is unveiling a brand new logo that signifies its commitment to grassroots development but also shows its readiness to enter a new era.

NBTC program director Eric Altamirano said that the Philippine basketball under-19 championship will continue to develop skills, build character, and raise leaders, but at the same time, march forward into the future wearing a fresh coat of paint.

"It's the NBTC's way of keeping up with the times while also staying true to its core values," said Altamirano during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

For its 14th season, 96 cities will participate in 72 Local City Qualifiers (LCQ), fighting for places in the four regional championships: North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

From there, four berths to the annual National Finals will be up for grabs.

"We want to empower the local players, so that they can see a pathway for them to really earn their place among the best," said Altamirano of the revamped format for the tournament scheduled for March next year.

Champions and runners-up of the UAAP and NCAA, aside from 10 more spots allocated for global teams and two wildcards will make up the 32-team field for the Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM Supermalls which will culminate at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The National Finals will be available on livestreaming all over the world via the Smart Livestream app, as well as the NBTC and Smart Sports Facebook pages. Regional championships, meantime, will also be streamed on NBTC's Facebook.

The #LakingNBTC campaign will also launch soon, putting a spotlight on prominent NBTC alumni who have made it big upon their high school graduation.

Among those who have gone through the program include Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Asian Games gold medalists Scottie Thompson, Kevin Alas, and Arvin Tolentino; international imports Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, and Carl Tamayo; and current collegiate standouts like JD Cagulangan, CJ Cansino, and Will Gozum, among others.