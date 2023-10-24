Gawilan delivers PH's first gold of Asian Para Games

Ernie Gawilan pulls away to victory in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 finals in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships Tuesday evening. PSC Media Pool

(UPDATED) Ernie Gawilan delivered a dominant performance to win the Philippines' first gold medal of the 4th Asian Para Games, Tuesday evening at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Arena.

Gawilan ruled the men's 400m freestyle-S7, clocking 4:58.29.

He was well ahead of Singapore's Toh Wei Soong, who touched the wall with a time of 5:12.16. China's Huang Xianquan completed the podium, clocking 5:16.63.

This is already Gawilan's second medal of the Para Games. On Monday, he settled for a bronze medal in the men's 200m IM -SM7, one of the events that he ruled in 2018 in Jakarta.

"Masayang-masaya po ako dahil nakabawi ako sa pagkatalo ko kahapon," said Gawilan. "Malaking tuwa ko na hindi lang ako yung unang atleta na nakapagbigay ng unang medalya, ngayon unang ginto na rin. Bihirang-bihira mangyari yun."

National para swimming coach Tony Ong said that the strategy was for Gawilan to size up the opposition early then make his move around the halfway mark of the race.

"I told Ernie that our goal was to go for the gold and not the record this time. Kailangan natin mag-kaginto so yun ang naging approach namin for this race. And, thank God, nasunod naman," said the coach.

Gawilan owns the Asian Para Games record in the event, clocking 4:51 in Jakarta 2018.

Gawilan, 32, hopes to add another gold to his collection when he swims in the men’s 100-meter backstroke on the final day of the 4th Asian Para Games swimming championships on Thursday.