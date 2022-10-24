Remy Martin drafted by Cleveland's G-League team

Remy Martin (11) of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on in the first half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. File photo. Ron Jenkins, Getty Images/AFP.

Filipino-American guard Remy Martin is off to the pros.

Martin has been selected in the second round of the NBA G-League Draft by the Cleveland Charge, the G-League affiliate of the Cavaliers.

Martin, 24, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft after a decorated college career with Arizona State University and University of Kansas.

He played for four years for the Sun Devils, averaging 13.6 points in 148 games, before transferring to Kansas for his fifth year.

As a super senior, Martin played a key role in the Jayhawks' run to the 2022 NCAA national championship. He made 13 starts in 30 games and averaged 8.6 points per contest.

Martin traces his roots to Pampanga through his mother, Mary Ann Macaspac.

Related video: