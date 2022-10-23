UAAP: FEU outlasts NU in defensive grind

FEU's Bryan Sajonia in action against NU. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Far Eastern University claimed a second consecutive win by grinding out a 47-44 result against the National University Bulldogs, Sunday evening at the Ynares Sports Center.

The Tamaraws pulled off the upset in a defensive battle that saw both teams struggle to put points on the board. They scored a combined 16 points in the third period, but FEU uncorked a crucial 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to take control.

"It was a defensive game," said FEU coach Olsen Racela. "'Yun ang sinabi ko sa kanila before the game -- we needed their defensive mindset against NU. Pababaan ng score nga 'yung nangyari."

"But our defense gave us the chance really in this game and I'm just proud of the way they played," he added.

After losing their first five games of UAAP Season 85, the Tams won their last two assignments to finish the first round with a 2-5 slate. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, faltered in their attempt to join the University of the Philippines at the top of the league standings.

NU instead finished the first round with a 5-2 slate, putting them in joint second with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Bryan Sajonia was the only player to score in double-digits in the game, with 12 points. Patrick Tchuente earned Player of the Game honors after he grabbed 18 boards to go along with his six points.

It was Sajonia who gave FEU its first lead of the game, 36-35, with 7:21 to play off a three-pointer -- his lone make from long distance in the contest. The Bulldogs responded with a 5-0 blast for a 40-36 lead, but it would be FEU that finished the game on the strong note.

A three-pointer from Kyle Bautista sparked a 9-0 run for the Tamaraws, capped by a layup by Sajonia from an NU turnover. That gave them a 45-40 advantage with still 2:34 left, a spread that proved big enough to withstand a late charge by the Bulldogs.

Back-to-back buckets from Michael Malonzo and Omar John made it a one-point game with 1:25 to go, 45-44. John missed a baseline jumper that could have given NU the lead with 39 seconds left, and LJay Gonzales made them pay as he blitzed his defender for the layup that pegged the final score with 17 seconds left.

"Hindi ko siguro magagawa yung last shot kung hindi binigay sa akin ni Coach Olsen ang sobrang laking tiwala niya sa akin," said Gonzales. "Hindi para sa akin yun, para sa buong team ko, [and] the FEU community."

The Bulldogs still had a chance to force overtime, but Jake Figueroa lost control of the ball and Kean Baclaan's desperate heave from long distance was well-off. FEU's Patrick Sleat controlled the ball as time expired.

Gonzales and Bautista had nine points each for the Tams, who made just 22.9% of their field goals. They forced NU to commit 24 turnovers, but couldn't make the most of the chances as they scored just 10 points off those miscues.

John had nine points and eight rebounds to lead NU, while John Lloyd Clemente had eight points and 12 boards. NU shot 28.8% from the field.

The Scores:

FEU 47 -- Sajonia 12, Gonzales 9, Bautista 9, Tchuente 6, Torres 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

NU 44 -- John 9, Clemente 8, Figueroa 8, Baclaan 6, Manansala 5, Malonzo 4, Minerva 3, Enriquez 1, Yu 0, Mahinay 0, Galinato 0, Tibayan 0, Padrones 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 22-26, 31-33, 47-44.