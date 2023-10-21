Scottie Thompson launches newest collection

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson has launched his latest collection with World Balance, geared for streetballers and aspiring athletes.

The "Hustle Man" collection is inspired by Thompson's humble beginnings and his path towards becoming an MVP in the PBA and a gold medalist in the Asian Games.

Hustle Man is offered in three styles: Hardwork, Faith, and Discipline. The collection will be launched on October 28 on World Balance stores, World Balance official website and pages on Shopee, Lazada, and Zalora, with the price ranging from P2,899.00 to P2,999.00.

The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo. The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo. The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo. The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo. The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo. The Scottie Thompson "Hustle Man" collection. Handout photo.

Thompson, 30, was part of the Gilas Pilipinas squad for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and the Asian Games.

He is a seven-time PBA champion with the Gin Kings, a two-time Finals MVP, and the PBA MVP in 2021.

