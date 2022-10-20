Fans can enjoy NBA games through Smart's GigaPlay app. Handout

MANILA – As the new season of NBA has officially begun, a local telecommunication giant is offering an all-access pass to the league through its GigaPlay app.

Basketball fans in the country can enjoy the NBA League Pass, the tournament’s premium live game subscription service; NBA TV Philippines, the localized version of the NBA’s dedicated 24/7 channel; and the NBA website through the app, according to Smart.

A subscription to the GigaPlay app will allow fans to catch the big games of the NBA including the Christmas Day games, NBA All-Star, playoffs and finals.

“We know how passionate Filipinos are when it comes to supporting their favorite NBA teams and superstars. This is the reason we are giving Smart subscribers the power and flexibility to witness the most complete NBA experience so they can enjoy hardcourt action whenever they want, through the power of Smart,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group - Individual.

Prepaid subscribers can access anything about NBA through the PowerAll 99, which comes with 8GB for all sites and apps aside from unlimited texts to all networks valid for a week.

In addition to PowerAll promos, Smart subscribers may access NBA games by subscribing to Giga Video, Giga Power, Magic Data, and Unli 5G promo options.

Postpaid subscribers can get NBA League Pass by opting to pay with their Smart mobile plan.

Meanwhile, the NBA.com/Philippines will offer Filipino fans access to game highlights, stats, standings, scores, schedules and localized content, including a video series titled “Bente Uno.”

“Bente Uno” will feature discussions hosted by sports reporters and basketball personalities about relevant league news and topics.

