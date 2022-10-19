MANILA -- (UPDATED) Phoenix pocketed an 89-82 victory over Meralco to stretch its winning streak to three games in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at Philsports Arena.

Kaleb Wesson led the way with 23 points and 13 rebounds and got much support from the Phoenix locals to bring down a listless Meralco side.

Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano each had 14 points as Tio burned the hoops with 4 treys. RJ Jazul and Jayvee Mocon added 12 and 10 markers, respectively, to help the Fuel Masters improve to 3-3.

Phoenix got off with a tight 24-22 lead in the first quarter, then lit up the Bolts from the perimeter to take a 47-38 halftime lead.

Meralco was able to fight to within 4 points in the third canto, but Phoenix surged again, this time to establish their largest lead, 82-63, following Serrano's basket.

The Bolts made a final hurrah to trim the deficit to 77-84 late in the payoff period, but Tio put out the fire with a dagger three followed up by Wesson's inside attack for a 89-80 lead with less than 60 seconds remaining.

Bong Quinto had a career-high 22 points for Meralco, while Aaron Black and Allein Maliksi added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Meralco import Johnny O'Bryant settled for 7 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists as the Bolts fell to 1-4.

