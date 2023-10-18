Handout photo

MANILA - The Collegiate Center for Esports and Converge forged a partnership ahead of the upcoming Philippine Collegiate Championship.

The partnership will cover multiple facets of the tournament such as "direct peering with gaming publishers down to the right kind of router for the best WiFi gaming," Converge Chief Operations officer Jesus C. Romero said in a press conference.

Converge will be the tournament's official tournament provider as they hold the tournament at the Amoranto Stadium this November.

“This collaboration with Converge is a game-changer in every sense of the word. We're excited to host the largest collegiate Mobile Legends tournament in the Philippines, and Converge will make sure that every participant has a fair chance to showcase their skills and strategies by providing top-notch internet for student gamers nationwide," CCE Chief Executive Officer Stanley Lao said.

PCC is currently mounting school roadshows while Converge is cooking up plans to set up gamer-friendly Internet plans, which is expected to launch this January.