The Kaya FC-Iloilo women's team was triumphant in their first match of the Women's Football Championship in Singapore. Photo courtesy of the WFC.

Kaya FC-Iloilo defeated the Lion City Sailors women’s team, 3-1, for a triumphant start to their campaign in the Women’s Football Championship (WFC) in at the German European School in Singapore on Monday night.

Dionesa Tolentin grabbed a brace in the first half, converting off assists by Irish Navaja to send the Kaya women into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The host side got back in the game through a 74th minute goal by Madison Telmer, and Kaya FC had to weather several attempts at an equalizer the rest of the way.

The Philippine club secured the victory after Rochelle Mendano scored at the death.

The Lion City Sailors are champions of Singapore's Deloitte Women’s Premier League this year.

The WFC marks Kaya FC's first official 11-a-side competition since the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is competing in the Singapore tournament while the local 7's Football League is on a break.

National team stalwarts Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Anicka Castañeda and Alisha del Campo are expected to see action for Kaya FC in the competition.

The Kaya FC women will next play Persib Bandung Putri of Indonesia and Phranakorn FC of Thailand.

