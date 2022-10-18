The recent friendlies between the Philippines and Guam at Ninoy Aquino Stadium marked the first time the country has hosted international futsal competition in more than a decade. Handout

While the focus of local fans was focused on the marquee sports of basketball and volleyball and their respective big leagues over the weekend, a small piece of sports history was taking place at Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the heritage-rich Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Philippine national women’s futsal squad took its first baby steps in raising awareness for the dynamic and exciting sport in splitting its matches in a friendly series with Guam, which is also trying to boost the profile of “salon de futbol” in its own backyard.

After a surprise 1-0 loss in the opening match to the visitors, the charges of Dutch coach Vic Hermans came through with a more resolute effort and outplayed the Guamanians 3-1 before a rollicking crowd of 300 faithful, including the Ultras Filipinas, the “national” football cheering squad, last Sunday afternoon.

It marked the first time that international futsal matches were played in the country in more than a decade.

And perhaps it was fitting that a player with prominent sports surname who got the ball rolling for the Filipina futsal players to highlight the historic occasion in the goodwill games organized by the Philippine Football Federation.

Midfielder Hannah Marie Muros, a granddaughter of former Southeast Asian Games long jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas, had a brace, including the first marker for the country with a blistering 20-foot volley from the right wing in the 4th minute of the entertaining match.

A Cainta Women’s Futsal Club mainstay, Muros added a second goal with 25.4 seconds left in the first half in staking the charges of Dutch coach Vic Hermans to a 2-0 edge heading into the locker room.

Teammate Jenny Perez added the third goal on a penalty kick with a blast that slipped through the Guamanian defensive wall just two minutes into the second half while skipper Jamielyn Nanez saw a potential fourth goal nullified by referee due to an offensive violation.

Guam was able to get one back in the middle of the second half from forward Minato Koharu.

“Unang pasok, medyo kinabahan pero nu’ng maka-goal sobrang nakakatuwa, kasi na-achieve naming yung kagustuhan namin ni coach Vic (Hermans) (I was nervous when I first came in, but delighted once I scored the goal because we achieved what coach Vic wanted),” said Muros, whose grandfather is a cousin of the track legend.

“Big achievement para sa akin. Hindi siya normal na goal. Ako po yung unang-unang naka-goal sa team namin. (This is a big achievement for me. It is not a normal goal. I was the first to score the goal for my team).”

Hermans was obviously delighted by the outcome of the series with the PH futsal squad he had formed in just two months before the friendlies.

“I am really happy about the outcome of this series, although I believe we better team the other day despite the loss. I am surprised how these girls are coming together despite the short time we had to train,” the coach said.

He paid tribute to Nanez for orchestrating the squad on the floor, keeping his teammates humming in virtually staying for the entire duration of the 40-minute match.

“She (Nanez) controlled everything and she knows we can go out and do better. She is a very intelligent girl,” the tactician noted.

Among the standouts chosen from the Tuloy Foundation of Don Bosco in Alabang, Muntinlupa, Nanez, 19, deflected the praise from herself to her teammates.

“Proud ako sa mga kasama ko. Hindi kami nagkasama ng sobrang pero na-gain ko ’yung trust nila. Nakinig sila akin at nagawa namin ’yung play ni coach Vic (I am proud of my teammates. We have not been together long but they learned to trust me. They listened to me so we were able to execute coach Vic’s plays),” she enthused.

Among the ploys that Herman executed that is seldom seen in local futsal play was a roaming goalkeeper that went deep into enemy territory, which could be a double-edged sword if not done right.

In the case of goalie Mykaela Abeto, however, Herman found one who showed both stamina and strength in keeping pace with the rest of her teammates as the fifth attacker, providing tense moments for the Guamanian defense.

“If you will look at the last Futsal Asian Cup held in Kuwait, you will see many teams doing it (an attacking goalie), especially Iraq. They should learn to pass, shoot and go. I have trained our three goalkeepers to do this. Mykaela has the strong legs to do it,” Herman said.

“Or maybe I don’t use a goalkeeper and have five attacking players. When you are in the right position you have somebody free, which is my strategy can also be a power play. Mikaela does that, although I believe she can be even faster,” he explained.

Just as pleased with the result of the Philippines-Guam series was PFF futsal chief Kevin Goco.

“We came to this series with no expectations so we wanted to use this face-off (with Guam) as a gauge. We saw where the girls are and where to improve. Now we know the things we need to work on,” Goco said.

He said that Hermans aims to retain all of the national futsal team, as well as the rest in the 30-member pool, and take them to a barnstorming throughout the country in early January after he takes a break and return to the Netherlands in mid-November.

“But we will require them to keep in shape because coach Vic warned them not to return to camp not fit or else he would cut them from the team right away,” Goco said.