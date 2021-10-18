Juan Gomez de Liano in action for Earthfriends Tokyo Z. (c) B.LEAGUE

Juan Gomez de Liano started for the first time in five games, but Earthfriends Tokyo Z continued to struggle in the second division of Japan's B.League.

Earthfriends succumbed to the Sendai 89ers in blowout fashion, 84-61, on Sunday at the Ota Gymnasium. They fell to 0-5 in B.League's Division 2, the worst record in the league.

Gomez de Liano, the former UAAP Rookie of the Year from the University of the Philippines, played 12 minutes and missed all four of his field goal attempts, scoring one point off a free throw. He also had four rebounds and an assist, and committed four turnovers.

Marc-Eddy Norelia led struggling Earthfriends with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Gomez de Liano is currently averaging 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game in the second division.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Ibaraki Robots are still waiting for Juan's older brother, Javi Gomez de Liano, to complete his quarantine requirements.

On Sunday, Ibaraki dropped to 0-6 in Division 1 after an 84-69 defeat to Utsonomiya Brex. It remains to be seen if the elder Gomez de Liano will be available when the Robots host Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix next week.