UAAP: UST takes solo lead in men's chess

Fide Master Christian Mark Daluz of UST. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas delivered a statement win in the UAAP Season 86 men's chess championships, Sunday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

The Tiger Woodpushers asserted their dominance over last season's runner-up University of the Philippines with a 4-0 victory in its second match.

With the result, the Tiger Woodpushers now take the solo lead after Round 2 with four match points. Far Eastern University currently sits second with three match points after a strong performance against Adamson University.

Fide Master Christian Mark Daluz [1.5/2] achieved the most impressive victory for UST when he clinched a win by playing two rooks against a queen in the endgame. This forced Fide Master Stephen Pangilinan [1/2] to resign on Board 1 after the 53rd move due to an unstoppable mating attack.

Melito Ocsan Jr. [2/2] also secured a win against Arena International Master Cyrus Francisco [0.5/2] on Board 2, using the Caro-Kann Defense while playing the black pieces.

Chester Neil Reyes [2/2] and Season 85 co-MVP Julius Gonzales [2/2] also had convincing wins over UP's Joshov Alekhine Rosarda [0/1] and Michael Olladas [0/1] on Board 3 and 4, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws followed up their opening-day draw with a triumphant 2.5-1.5 outing against AdU.

Fide Master Jeth Romy Morado [1.5/2] and Christian Marcelo Olaybal [2/2] led the way for FEU with victories against John Rocel Simon [0/2] and Jolan Carlos Ballobar [0/2] on Board 2 and 3, respectively.

Hans Ezekiel Olorosisimo [0.5/2] secured the match win for FEU after holding Arena Fide Master Alfonzo Louis Olendo [0.5/2] to a draw on Board 1.

Matt Joseph Ramos [1/2] delivered AdU's lone win by defeating Juan Samson Cantela [0.5/2] on Board 4.

Ateneo de Manila University also secured a victory with a 2.5-1.5 conquest of archrival De La Salle University.

Ateneo's Jasper Faeldonia [1.5/2] and Janmyl Tisado [1/2] each notched a victory against Jester Sistoza [0/1] and Kris Oswald Olvido [1/2] on Board 1 and 4, respectively, while Christopher Kis-ing [0.5/2] forced a draw with DLSU's Cyril Telesforo [1.5/2] on Board 2.

Daniel John Lemi [2/2] secured the only win for DLSU after taking down Tristan Jared Cervero [0/2] on Board 3.

Round 3 is set to commence on Saturday, October 21.