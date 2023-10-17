NCAA: JRU outlasts Lyceum in double OT thriller

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University returned to the win column of NCAA Season 99 in thrilling fashion on Tuesday, as they broke the hearts of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates.

The Heavy Bombers pulled off an 88-87 win in double-overtime at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 5-3 in the men's basketball tournament.

Jonathan Medina came up with the biggest bucket of the game for the Heavy Bombers, controlling the offensive rebound off a missed shot by Joshua Guiab and converting a tough floater with 8.2 seconds left to play. The off-balanced shot put the Heavy Bombers ahead for good.

The Pirates still had some time to go back ahead, but John Bravo's difficult attempt in traffic was off the mark as time expired.

Guiab earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 18 points, eight rebounds, and an assist, while Agem Miranda and Marwin Dionisio each had 14 points in the win.

The Heavy Bombers could have ended the game in regulation, as they had a 71-65 advantage with just 49 seconds to go. But Enoch Valdez completed back-to-back and-1s to send the game to a first overtime.

In the first extension, the Pirates pulled away, 79-74, behind Renz Villegas. But Miranda drew a foul on Valdez while shooting a three-pointer and made all of his charities to make it a one-point game, 81-80, with just 45.6 seconds to go. A JL delos Santos layup off a Villegas turnover gave JRU an 82-81 advantage.

The Pirates could have won the game there, but Bravo split his charities with 16.8 seconds left for an 82-all deadlock, and the Heavy Bombers could not convert on their end.

Jearlan Omandac put the Pirates ahead, 87-86, off a free throw split with 16.5 seconds to go but left too much time on the clock for the Heavy Bombers, and Medina made them pay for their inability to control the rebound.

Squandered in the loss was a 24-point, 14-rebound outing from Valdez, as well as Bravo's 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Pirates dropped to 6-3, having now lost three straight games since opening the season with six consecutive victories.

The scores:

JRU 88- Guiab 18, Miranda 14, Dionisio 14, Sarmiento 8, Argente 8, Medina 6, delos Santos 5, Ramos 5, de Leon 4, Pabico 2, Sy 2, Arenal 1, Mosqueda 0, Barrera 0

LPU 87- Valdez 24, Bravo 20, Umali 9, Omandac 9, Villegas 8, Penafiel 8, Barba 7, Montano 1, Guadana 1, Cunanan 0, Aviles 0

Quarterscores: 12-17; 34-29; 52-45; 81-81 (OT); 82-82 (2OT); 88-87