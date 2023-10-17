MLBB: Kairi named MPL Indonesia MVP; Yeb is Best Coach

Courtesy: Onic Esports

Pinoy ML:BB import Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda once again worked wonders for Onic Esports, leading the Indonesian squad to its third straight MPL title.

The 18-year old wonder boy from Orion, Bataan was the landslide winner of the regular season MVP race, racking up 30 points in overall voting.

Kairi only lost in fan voting, just a point behind Myanmar national Min "Naomi" Ko of fan-favorite squad RRQ Hoshi.

Kairi was unanimously voted as the best regular season player by MPL Indonesia's coaches, casters, fans, and media.

Coach Yeb unanimously led the votes among media (8 points) and casters (8 points), getting a total of 16 points.

Kairi and Coach Yeb helped Onic once again get the MPL Indonesia title, this time against Geek Fam, who have his former teammates Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio.

Both are expected to participate in the Philippine-hosted M5 World Championships which will start this December.