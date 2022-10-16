MANILA, Philippines -- Emilio Aguinaldo College secured its first victory of NCAA Season 98 in stunning fashion, as the Generals shocked College of St. Benilde, 80-75, on Sunday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Generals were underdogs against a St. Benilde squad that entered the game with a 7-1 win-loss record, but they got a big shot from Nat Cosejo inside the final minute to take the win.

Cosejo torched the Blazers for 24 points and nine rebounds, while Ralph Bajon had 16 points as the Generals snapped a anine-game slide in the men's basketball tournament.

His clutch floater with just 49.1 seconds left gave the Generals a 78-75 advantage, before EAC clamped down defensively the rest of the way to deny the Blazers their comeback.

They forced Rob Nayve into a turnover with 17 seconds left, and after EAC committed a turnover of their own in the ensuing inbound play, the Generals made Migs Oczon take a well-contested three-pointer that was way off with 11 seconds left.

JP Maguliano iced the game at the free throw line; the veteran forward finished with six points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Will Gozum had 19 points and nine boards for the Blazers, who fell to 7-2 in the tournament. St. Benilde shot just 35.6% from the field, with Oczon making only one of 12 attempts.

The Scores:

EAC 80 -- Cosejo 24, Bajon 16, Balowa 10, Liwag 10, Maguliano 6, Cosa 5, Dominguez 5, Ad. Doria 4, Quinal 0, Luciano 0, An. Doria 0, Tolentino 0.

CSB 75 -- Gozum 19, Nayve 13, Pasturan 11, Corteza 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 6, Lim 6, Cullar 2, Carlos 2, Marcos 2, Flores 0, Mara 0, Lepalam 0, Davis 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 39-40, 57-59, 80-75.