UAAP: Cayabyab stars in NU's rout of Adamson

Kristine Cayabyab set a career-best 19 points in NU's 101st straight win. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie Kristine Cayabyab set the tone as the National University Lady Bulldogs cruised past Adamson University, 100-66, to stay unbeaten in UAAP Season 85 Saturday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Cayabyab scored 19 and four other players finished in double-digits as the Lady Bulldogs stretched their historic winning streak to 101 games. Against Adamson, NU shot 50% from the field and scored 28 points off the Lady Falcons' 27 turnovers.

Karl Ann Pingol contributed 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist, while Angel Surada had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camille Clarin shrugged off a shaky shooting morning to finish with 10 points, six dimes and three steals, while Princess Fabruada added 10 points.

"I have to give credit to our team for playing together today. We scored 100 points, that's a feat again for us na maka-score kami ng ganoon," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan, after they registered 27 assists on 41 made field goals.

"It's a total team effort," he stressed.

NU was in control from the get-go, racing out to a 31-13 lead after the opening quarter. They never looked back, reaching the century mark with seconds to spare.

Though pleased with the result, Dimaunahan lamented their inability to stop Adamson star Dindy Medina, who exploded for 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

"It's always hard to play against a Dindy Medina," said Dimaunahan. "I thought kailangan namin siya ma-limit today, but we failed to do so. She scored 28 points against us. Talagang magaling 'yung bata."

Victoria Adeshina had 14 points and 12 boards for the Lady Falcons, but they couldn't recover from a slow start as well as an error-strewn performance.

NU is now at 5-0, while the Lady Falcons dropped to 2-3 in the women's basketball tournament.

The scores:

NU (100) -- Cayabyab 19, Pingol 19, Surada 12, Clarin 10, Fabruada 10, Cacho 9, Edimo Tiky 9, Betanio 4, Bartolo 3, Barroquillo 3, Canuto 2, Talas 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Ico 0, Dimaunahan 0.

AdU (66) -- Medina 28, Adeshima 14, Flor 5, Dampios 4, Alaba 4, Ornopia 4, Padilla 3, Agojo 2, Catulong 2, Meniano 0, Etang 0, Carcalas 0.

Quarterscores: 31-13, 54-29, 74-47, 100-66