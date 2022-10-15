PBA: Converge ends 2-game slide by beating Meralco

(UPDATED) Converge survived Meralco's strong showing in the second half and escaped with a 106-99 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Maverick Ahanmisi came clutch with a dagger three with 39 seconds to go to hold off the Bolts' uprising.

Import Quincy Miller also played a big part in quelling Meralco's fightback through a three-point play in the final minutes.

Miller finished the game with 29 points and 16 rebounds while Ahanmisi gathered 21 markers.

The win allowed the FiberXers to recover from a 2-game slide.

In the other game, the TNT Tropang Giga rode on a strong third-quarter to bring down the undermanned Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 110-91.

The Painters played minus import Steve Taylor Jr. due to health and safety protocols.

Cameron Oliver scored 21 points, while Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana added 15 points each.

TNT improved to 2-1.

Rey Nambatac had 20 points, while Andrei Caracut added 12 markers for the Painters who fell to 2-3.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.