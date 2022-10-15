B.League: Ramos stars as Hokkaido downs Toyama

Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido. B.LEAGUE photo

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido barged into the win column on Saturday, crushing the Toyama Grouses, 100-77, at the Hokkai Kitayell.

Ramos haunted his former team, putting up nine points, nine assists, five steals, and four rebounds in a 25-minute stint.

Levanga snapped a four-game skid to open the 2022-23 B.League season. Alex Murphy and Ryoma Hashimoto contributed 17 points each in the breakthrough win.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena did a little bit of everything as the San-En NeoPhoenix turned back the Ibaraki Robots, 90-80, at the Hitachi City Ikenokawa Sakura Arena.

The former Ateneo star put up eight points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 23 minutes while Isaiah Hicks did the heavy lifting on offense with 26 points.

Kosuke Kanamaru added 22 points for San-En, as they claimed a third straight win after opening the season with back-to-back losses.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins recovered from their first defeat of the year by powering past the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 91-84 at the Yokohama International Pool.

Parks came off the bench to contribute eight points, three rebounds, and two assists as Nagoya improved to 4-1 in the season.

Jay Washington was scoreless in a six-minute stint for the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who crushed Niigata Albirex BB, 93-53.

Other Filipinos in Japan dropped their games on Saturday.

The Shiga Lakes absorbed an 86-83 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Ukaruchan Arena, stopping a two-game winning run.

Kiefer Ravena had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench in a losing effort.

Justine Baltazar did not play for Hiroshima in the win.

Matthew Wright had 10 points, four assists, and three steals but Kyoto Hannaryz bowed to the SeaHorses Mikawa, 74-69, for their third defeat in a row.