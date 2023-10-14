UAAP: UP women rally past UST in OT, stay unbeaten

Louna Ouzar against UST at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, October 14, 2023, at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the Philippines continues its hot start in the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Fighting Maroons outlasted University of Sto. Tomas in overtime, 73-69, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Kaye Pesquera led State-U with 17 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal, Louna Ouzar chipped in 16 markers and four steals, while Christie Bariquit and Favour Ohno delivered 15 and nine, respectively.

Tied at 66, Pesquera hit a triple to create a much-needed 69-66 lead with 2:21 remaining in the extra five minutes.

Rachelle Amos’ bucket at the 1:56 mark allowed UST to come to within one, 69-68, but a basket by Ozar and an Ohno offensive putback, her 17th board of the contest, was enough for UP to finally fend off the Lady Tigresses and punch their fifth straight victory in as many games.

Before that, down by one late in the final frame, Rhea Sanchez put up a triple to overtake the Golden Tigresses, 59-57, with still 3:33 left in regulation.

But Reynalyn Ferrer quickly answered with her own three-pointer to get back the lead for UST, while Kent Pastrana further extended the lead to four, 63-59, after a free-throw and a lay-in off a steal by Ferrer.

Pesquera kept the Fighting Maroons’ hopes after converting on a three-pointer to cut the lead of UST to one, 62-63, at the 1:49 mark of the fourth, and Ozar going 1-of-2 from the charity stripe tied the game with less than a minute left before the game went to OT.

Pastrana meanwhile, delivered 19 points for UST, and Ferrer followed with 14 markers and 11 boards, but they weren’t able to maintain the lead and this resulted in them falling to 3-2 in the standings.

