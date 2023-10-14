NCAA: San Beda bounces back, slips past JRU

MANILA -- (UPDATED) San Beda University regained its winning ways on Saturday, coming away with a slim 74-70 triumph over Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 99 tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

It was a bounce-back win for the Red Lions who were coming off a defeat against league-leading Lyceum of the Philippines University in their previous assignment. With the result, San Beda improved to 4-2 and earned a share of third place.

The Red Lions were without head coach Yuri Escueta, who is serving a one-game suspension after he was ejected in their loss against the Pirates last week. Youthful coach Andre Santos took over at the sidelines.

"Thankful ako sa mga boys na nag-respond sila sa akin," said Santos, who at only 22 years old is younger than some of San Beda's active players.

Guard Jacob Cortez led the way for San Beda with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Peter Alfaro added 12 points. Fil-Canadian swingman Jomel Puno just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.

Cortez gave San Beda a 71-70 lead with 36 seconds left, dashing into the lane for a clutch layup. The Heavy Bombers missed their chances to regain the lead on the other end, with Shawn Agente and JL delos Santos both bricking open three-pointers.

A split at the line by Puno padded San Beda's lead with 13 seconds left; he also grabbed the offensive rebound on his second miss and managed to get the ball to Cortez, who knocked down two more free throws to ice the game.

Argente had 14 points and Marwin Dionisio scored 13 for the Heavy Bombers, who have now lost back-to-back games to drop to 4-3.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 74 -- Cortez 24, Alfaro 12, Puno 9, Andrade 9, Payosing 8, Cuntapay 7, Visser 4, Gonzales 1, Jopia 0, Llanera 0, Tagle 0, Gallego 0

JRU 70- Argente 14, Dionisio 13, delos Santos 12, Miranda 11, Pabilo 10, Mosqueda 6, Sarmiento 2, Medina 2, de Leon 0, Ramos 0, Sy 0, Arenal 0.

Quarterscores: 15-23, 34-38; 51-54; 74-70