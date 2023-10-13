WBA and IBF champion Marlon Tapales. Photo from Marlon Tapales' Facebook page

Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue and the Philippines' Marlon Tapales have agreed a Dec. 26 date for a blockbuster showdown in Japan to unify all four super bantamweight belts, according to reports from the World Boxing Organization's congress in the Dominican Republic.

Inoue currently owns the WBO and WBC super bantamweight belts, while Tapales is the WBA and IBF champion.

Inoue was the undisputed bantamweight world champion before stepping up in weight. He debuted at super bantam against American Stephen Fulton on July 25, capturing the WBO and WBC crowns with an eighth-round technical knockout.

If he succeeds against Tapales, he will become just the second boxer to unify all four major belts in two divisions after American Terence Crawford, who achieved that feat four days after Inoue's victory over Fulton.

==Kyodo