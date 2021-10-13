Philippines to host 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

The Philippines will host another international bubble come February as FIBA adjusted its schedule for the first two windows of the 2023 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

According to FIBA, the Group A games where Gilas Pilipinas is included will be played in the Philippines during the period of the February 2022 window.

"Due to the travel restrictions related to COVID-19 in several countries in East and South East Asia, Groups A and B will be played in a 'bubble' format in order to ensure the health and safety of all participants," said FIBA.

Gilas was originally slated to play in a home-and-away setting against South Korea, New Zealand and India in November.

But with the new FIBA directive, the schedule was pushed to February.

FIBA said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis and will communicate further updates in regard to FIBA Competitions when necessary.

