The Meralco Bolts have forced a Game 6 against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts are still alive in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after a 102-98 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots, Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The big victory in Game 5 of the semifinals allowed the Bolts to trim the series deficit to 3-2.