UAAP: UST Tigresses fend off Ateneo for third win

The UST Tigresses averted a collapse against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) made a great escape of Ateneo de Manila University, hacking out a 69-68 to remain in a tie for second place midway through the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday at Quadricentennial Pavillion in Espana, Manila.

Leading by 11 to end the opening frame, the Growling Tigresses figured in foul trouble which the Blue Eagles took advantage of.

"Because of foul trouble pa rin. With a depleted lineup, mahirap talaga for us especially sa mga bigs namin. They have to adapt sa mga tawagan sa mga calls sa atin," said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

Jhaz Joson eventually was able to tie the game at 66-all with under two minutes left. Rookie Agatha Bron though responded with a booming triple with 1:10 remaining.

Kacey Dela Rosa, a teammate of Bron at Chiang Kai Shek College, scored on a drive afterward to cut the lead to a solitary point.

What came next though was a bevy of misses from the foul stripe from both sides, including three from UST's Nikki Villasin and two from Ateneo's Junize Calago.

Ateneo had a chance to steal the game with just six seconds left after a Rocel Dionisio miss and was rebounded by Jhaz Joson. Joson though was not able to put up a shot on the other end that resulted in a turnover with 1.3 seconds left in the game.

"Of course, we commend Ateneo for giving us a good game. Winning this by a point is good for us because it puts us to a 3-1 record. A win is a win. Our turnovers, mga defensive lapses, we have to correct that by the end of the first round," said Ong.

Bron led UST with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds. Eka Soriano, Brigette Santos, and Rachel Ambos all got 11 markers each as well while Chille Serrano grabbed 14 rebounds with eight points.

The Growling Tigresses went up to 3-1 to tie De La Salle University at second place.

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, suffered their third straight loss to fall to 1-3.

Sandra Villacruz got a career-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Ateneo. Calago produced 144 points and nine rebounds while LJ Miranda added 12 points and five rebounds.

Joson also tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists while Dela Rosa finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The scores:

UST 69 - Bron 15, Soriano 11, Santos 11, Ambos 11, Serrano 8, Villasin 5, Pangilinan 5, Tacatac 3, Dionisio 0, Villapando 0.

Ateneo 68 - Villacruz 16, Calago 14, Miranda 12, Joson 10, Dela Rosa 10, Makanjuila 3, Nieves 3, Eufemiano 0, Cruza 0.

Quarterscores: 18-7, 39-32, 52-46, 69-68

