PBA: Ray Parks expected to play in TNT's next game

MANILA, Philippines -- Ray Parks did not suit up for the TNT Tropang Giga in their first game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, a 100-95 win over the Alaska Aces at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

Parks was confirmed to have a calf strain that he sustained during TNT practice.

"Nag-sudden sprint, na-pull 'yung calf niya," TNT coach Bong Ravena said after the Tropang Giga's win over the Aces.

"Hopefully by next game, he'll be playing," he added. "But okay na siya."

Without Parks, the Tropang Giga leaned on a career game from Roger Pogoy (45 points) and the steady play of veteran point guard Jayson Castro down the stretch to complete a come-from-behind win.

Parks was acquired by TNT in a trade with Blackwater in the Governors' Cup last season. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.33 rebounds, 3.33 assists per game for the Tropang Giga.

He went on to sign a short-term contract with the team in the offseason, opting for a one-year extension for the maximum instead of a long-term deal.