Roger Pogoy scored a career-high 45 points to lead TNT Tropang Giga to a 100-95 victory over Alaska at the resumption of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at AUF Sports Arena, Angeles City, Pampanga.

Pogoy, who also made 10 3-pointers, accounted for 21 points in the second quarter, where TNT erased a 17-point deficit.

Jayson Castro added 26 points, including 4 free throws and a layup in the final 1:07 to secure victory.

(More details to follow.)