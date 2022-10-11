Alex Eala reach another career high in the WTA rankings. From wtatennis.com

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala reached another career-high, jumping 29 places in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings following her stint in the recent W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California.

Eala now ranks No. 252 based on the latest WTA rankings following her quarterfinals finish in the California.

The 17-year-old, who became the first Filipino to win the US Open junior championships, was ranked No. 281 prior the tournament.

Meanwhile, she is currently at No. 33 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior list.

The Rancho Santa Fe Open was the first $80,000 event that Eala joined on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.

She kicked off her W80 debut with qualifying victories against Deniza Marcinkevica of Latvia, 6-1, 6-3, and Alana Smith of the United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Eala asserted herself in the main draw with wins over American wildcard Dalayna Hewitt in the first round, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and Canadian Katherine Sebov in the second round, 7-6(6), 6-2.

She ended her Rancho Santa Fe campaign with a loss to Marcela Zacarias of Mexico in the quarterfinals, 2-6, 5-7.

Related video: