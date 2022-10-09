NU's Kean Baclaan (2) in action against UST. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kean Baclaan insists that he had no special motivation to play well on Sunday afternoon, when he powered National University to a 69-63 triumph over the University of Santo Tomas at the Araneta Coliseum.

Baclaan set the tone for National U with eight early points, and finished with a career-best 16 points on top of seven assists and four steals in 30 minutes. It was the best game of his young UAAP career, and it came against the team he played for in the preseason.

The rookie guard had suited up for UST in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup and the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup before making a much-publicized move to National U in August, just ahead of the UAAP season.

Afterward, he made it clear that he was focused on the task at hand, as the Bulldogs were eyeing a bounce-back win after losing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles last week.

"Sa akin naman po, wala, talagang naglaro lang ako. Di ko iniisip na dati ko silang mga kasama," said Baclaan. "Talagang nag-focus lang ako kasi kailangan naming manalo."

Baclaan had been limited against the Blue Eagles, finishing with just seven points on 3-of-15 shooting in a 77-60 defeat. The guard said he adjusted his mindset after being forced into a subpar game by the Ateneo defense, which included four turnovers.

"Talagang iniisip namin mag-bounce back kasi last game, sobrang sama ng laro namin. Di yun yung game plan namin para sa larong yun," said Baclaan.

"After nung laban against Ateneo, talagang tinapon namin yun, binitawan namin yun. Nag-focus talaga kami sa game namin today," he added. "Sabi nga ni Coach Jeff [Napa], 'wag kong isipin 'yung laging tumira."

"'Wag ko raw hanapin, at kusang darating 'yun. Sobrang nakakatuwa, kasi nanalo."

Thanks in part to Baclaan's performance, the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in UAAP Season 85. They also handed the Tigers a second straight loss.