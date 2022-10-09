Home  >  Sports

UAAP: La Salle holds off Ateneo for second win

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 09 2022 12:25 PM

La Salle's Lee Sario (12) had 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. UAAP Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- Lee Sario hit a big triple inside the final minute as the De La Salle Lady Archers outlasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-67, for their second win in UAAP Season 85 women's basketball, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

In a see-saw game, the Lady Archers had to hold off a last-minute charge by the Blue Eagles to improve to 2-1 in the tournament. Sario scored 11 of her 19 points in the final period, while also grabbing 11 rebounds in 26 minutes. 

Fina Niantcho Tchuido also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, while Charmine Torres scored 12 markers. 

The Blue Eagles dropped to 1-2 with the result.
 

